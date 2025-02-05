Buses are to replace trains across Leeds next month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TRU Engineers will carry out vital improvements to the railway between Ravensthorpe and Leeds across three weeks in March, with customers urged to plan their journeys ahead of time.

Services will be impacted from Monday, March 3 to Friday, March 21 – excluding weekends – with diversionary routes and rail replacement buses in operation to keep passengers on the move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TRU Engineers will carry out vital railway improvements to the Leeds - Morley line. | Submit/NW

During this period, trains will not call at Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, Batley, Morley and Cottingley. Passengers travelling between Huddersfield and Leeds will be kept on the move via a diversionary route, increasing journey times.

Chris Nutton, Major Projects and TRU Director at TransPennine Express, said: “It’s great to see the progress that’s being made on this part of the Transpennine main line, with customers being able to see overhead line equipment starting to go up between Morley and Leeds, as well as other upgrades installed along the route that will improve the railway for years to come.

“During these vital improvement works, TransPennine Express won’t be able to run trains on the line between Ravensthorpe and Leeds. To keep customers on trains as much as possible, we will divert trains between Huddersfield and Leeds via Wakefield Kirkgate, slightly increasing journey times.

“Rail replacement services will connect Huddersfield, Dewsbury, Leeds, and all local stations in between.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The work forms part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade, a multi-billion-pound programme that will better connect towns and cities across the North of England. It’s the first series of major railway work for TRU in 2025.

The upgrades will see over 1.9km of new track installed and over 860m of drainage renewed, whilst overhead line equipment (OLE) will be installed between Morley and Leeds. Engineers will also remove Batley signal box, which has been non-operational since June 2023.

This is the next phase of upgrades in this part of West Yorkshire, following work completed back in November which saw the installation of 101 electrification masts, 107 OLE mast foundations, over 3km of new track, and the removal of 900m of redundant cable.