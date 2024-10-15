Leeds trains: Buses to replace rail for five weeks as major upgrades due between Dewsbury and Leeds
Customers are being advised of changes to train services between Huddersfield, Dewsbury and Leeds over a five-week period, excluding weekends, from Monday, October 21 to Friday, November 22.
The work comes as part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade, a multi-billion-pound rail programme that will bring faster, cleaner, greener and more reliable journeys across the North of England.
As part of the next phase of improvements, we’ll be installing the foundations and supporting masts for overhead line equipment (OLE) along this section of the railway – these upgrades are part of the wider work to fully electrify the Transpennine route.
Jonathan Hepton, Sponsor on the Transpennine Route Upgrade, said: “The upcoming work between Dewsbury and Leeds will impact weekday services across parts of West Yorkshire, so we’d like to remind customers to plan their journey ahead of time during these dates.
“The TRU team will be working around the clock during this time as we get one step closer to delivering more frequent, faster trains running on a more reliable railway.”
Services won’t be able to run through Dewsbury and Morley during these works meaning trains will divert between Huddersfield and Leeds via Wakefield Kirkgate, increasing journey times.
Rail replacement services will connect Huddersfield, Dewsbury, Leeds, and all local stations in between.
Passengers will be kept on the move via diversionary routes and rail replacement buses and are advised to check before they travel at nationalrail.co.uk. Additionally, some disruption is expected on Thursday and Friday October 24-25, as the annual Leeds Light Night returns.
