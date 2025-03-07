Buses are to replace trains between Leeds and York for three weekends.

Engineers will be delivering upgrades between Leeds and Church Fenton on the weekends of March 8-9, March 15-16 and March 22-23.

Part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade, the upcoming series of works includes overhead line equipment (OLE) installation, which will power electric trains between York, Leeds, Huddersfield and Manchester.

Engineers will be delivering upgrades between Leeds and Church Fenton. | Simon Hulme

Electrified passenger services are expected between York and Church Fenton this year, following their introduction between Manchester Victoria and Stalybridge at the end of 2024.

Chris Nutton, Major Projects & TRU Director at TransPennine Express, said: “The work taking place during these weekends is vital for the successful electrification of this part of the line, which will bring greener journeys and a cleaner railway to our customers.

“On these three weekends, some of the services on our North Route will run to an amended timetable, with diversionary routes being used on some days to keep customers on trains where possible. Where that’s not possible, rail replacement bus services will run to get people from A to B.”

On the weekends of March 8-9 and 15-16, trains between Leeds and York, and Leeds and Selby, will be diverted via Castleford. While local stations (Cross Gates, Garforth, East Garforth and Micklefield) will be served by rail replacement buses.

On the weekend of March 22-23, there will be no trains between Leeds and York as TRU engineers replace two sets of points – moveable sections of track that allow trains to move from one line to another – and complete a crucial element of overhead electrification work.

Trains to and from the west will start and finish at Leeds, whilst trains to and from the north will start and finish at York, with direct and all-stations rail replacement bus services running between the two cities.