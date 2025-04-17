Headingley Lane: Leeds Council issue update as cycle path and pavement repairs near Golden Beam pub continue
Work continues along the A660 Headingley Lane, between the Golden Beam pub and Victoria Road, to improve the cycle and footpaths.
The A660 is one of the busiest cycle routes in Leeds with over 1,000 cyclists using it daily and is an increasingly popular spot for students at the University of Leeds.
In a post to their Facebook page, the Leeds City Council-run team at Connecting Leeds said: “We’re currently working on improving active travel on the A660 between the Golden Beam pub and Victoria Road, enhancing the environment for walking and cycling between Leeds University and the Arndale Centre.
“Most of the kerbs are complete including new Dutch style entrance kerbs across junctions, resurfacing of cycleways is ongoing and pavement repairs are complete. Work on this section is due to complete soon.”
£10.4 million funding was announced in 2023 in a bid to improve safety along the A660 Otley Road, Headingley Lane and Woodhouse Lane, which have faced a high number of road deaths since at least 2016.
Projects, such as the ‘Healthier Streets’ and ‘City Links’ schemes, has seen a host of changes to improve cycling routes across Leeds - including the introduction of a one-way system and segregated two-way cycle track along Sovereign Street.
