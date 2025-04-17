Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds Council has issued an update as work continues near pub in north Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work continues along the A660 Headingley Lane, between the Golden Beam pub and Victoria Road, to improve the cycle and footpaths.

The A660 is one of the busiest cycle routes in Leeds with over 1,000 cyclists using it daily and is an increasingly popular spot for students at the University of Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work continues along the A660 Headingley Lane, between the Golden Beam pub and Victoria Road. | LCC/NW

In a post to their Facebook page, the Leeds City Council-run team at Connecting Leeds said: “We’re currently working on improving active travel on the A660 between the Golden Beam pub and Victoria Road, enhancing the environment for walking and cycling between Leeds University and the Arndale Centre.

“Most of the kerbs are complete including new Dutch style entrance kerbs across junctions, resurfacing of cycleways is ongoing and pavement repairs are complete. Work on this section is due to complete soon.”

£10.4 million funding was announced in 2023 in a bid to improve safety along the A660 Otley Road, Headingley Lane and Woodhouse Lane, which have faced a high number of road deaths since at least 2016.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad