Yorkshire's top 11 universities ranked best to worst in 2025 league table - including University of Leeds

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 15th Jun 2024, 04:45 BST

A new league table has revealed Yorkshire’s top universities for 2025, ranked 1 to 11.

New for 2025, the Complete University Guide’s league table ranks the top 130 universities based on a number of criteria, including entry standards, student satisfaction, research quality and intensity and graduate prospects in the last year.

Across the UK, Cambridge and Oxford university once again claimed the top two spots in this year’s rankings followed by the London School of Economics and Political Science and Scotland’s University of St Andrews.

The league tables, as well as any chosen university’s dedicated student recruitment teams, can help prospective students make informed decisions over which university to attend.

Take a below at the 11 universities across Yorkshire ranked from best to worst, including four in Leeds...

Ranked first in Yorkshire and 17th overall is the University of York.

1. University of York

Ranked first in Yorkshire and 17th overall is the University of York. | Parshati Dutta/Google Photo: Parshati Dutta/Google

Ranked second in Yorkshire and 18th overall is the University of Sheffield.

2. University of Sheffield

Ranked second in Yorkshire and 18th overall is the University of Sheffield. | taz chars/Google Photo: taz chars/Google

Ranked third in Yorkshire and 23rd overall is the University of Leeds.

3. University of Leeds

Ranked third in Yorkshire and 23rd overall is the University of Leeds. | Adeel Ahmad Sandhu/Google Photo: Adeel Ahmad Sandhu/Google

Ranked fourth in Yorkshire and 63rd overall is Sheffield Hallam University.

4. Sheffield Hallam University

Ranked fourth in Yorkshire and 63rd overall is Sheffield Hallam University. | Davis George/Google Photo: Davis George/Google

Ranked fifth in Yorkshire and 65th overall is the University of Huddersfield.

5. University of Huddersfield

Ranked fifth in Yorkshire and 65th overall is the University of Huddersfield. | Sayed Mohamed/Google Photo: Sayed Mohamed/Google

Ranked sixth in Yorkshire and 73rd overall is the University of Hull.

6. University of Hull

Ranked sixth in Yorkshire and 73rd overall is the University of Hull. | Darren Bird/Google Photo: Darren Bird/Google

