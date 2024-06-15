New for 2025, the Complete University Guide’s league table ranks the top 130 universities based on a number of criteria, including entry standards, student satisfaction, research quality and intensity and graduate prospects in the last year.

Across the UK, Cambridge and Oxford university once again claimed the top two spots in this year’s rankings followed by the London School of Economics and Political Science and Scotland’s University of St Andrews.

The league tables, as well as any chosen university’s dedicated student recruitment teams, can help prospective students make informed decisions over which university to attend.

Take a below at the 11 universities across Yorkshire ranked from best to worst, including four in Leeds...

1 . University of York Ranked first in Yorkshire and 17th overall is the University of York. | Parshati Dutta/Google Photo: Parshati Dutta/Google Photo Sales

2 . University of Sheffield Ranked second in Yorkshire and 18th overall is the University of Sheffield. | taz chars/Google Photo: taz chars/Google Photo Sales

3 . University of Leeds Ranked third in Yorkshire and 23rd overall is the University of Leeds. | Adeel Ahmad Sandhu/Google Photo: Adeel Ahmad Sandhu/Google Photo Sales

4 . Sheffield Hallam University Ranked fourth in Yorkshire and 63rd overall is Sheffield Hallam University. | Davis George/Google Photo: Davis George/Google Photo Sales

5 . University of Huddersfield Ranked fifth in Yorkshire and 65th overall is the University of Huddersfield. | Sayed Mohamed/Google Photo: Sayed Mohamed/Google Photo Sales