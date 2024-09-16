Leeds City Council launches consultation on £1.9m cycling and walking travel plans for Cross Gates
The proposals centre on creating safer and healthier streets that will make walking, cycling and travelling across Cross Gates more convenient.
Government funding of £1.9m has been awarded to develop and deliver the scheme which focuses on Barwick Road, areas of Swarcliffe and Manston, and the Poole Estate.
Difficulties in crossing Barwick Road at busy junctions and the existing cycle routes not being “well connected or signed” are among the issues that have previously been raised. The council says that the plans aim to address this by making it easier to cross the road, better connecting existing cycle routes, and making the area safer for all road users.
The proposals include:
- Two-way segregated cycle track along Barwick Road, connecting to existing cycle links
- New signalised crossings for pedestrians and cycle users over Seacroft roundabout
- Wider footways along Barwick Road
- Safer and more accessible pedestrian crossings throughout the area, including a new zebra crossing between Austhorpe Road and Manston Park
- Tree planting along Barwick Road and the opportunity for a pocket park along Farm Road
- Changes to vehicle access to and from Swardale Green – residents will be presented with three options to choose from
The proposed cycle track along Barwick Road will connect to the existing City Connect route, which runs from the city centre towards Seacroft, aiming to improve cycle links in the area.
The scheme includes some changes to on-street parking along Barwick Road to help make space for footway widening and a new two-way cycle track.
Councillor Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s executive member for economy, transport and sustainable development, said: “There are a lot of local schools in the area, and we want to make doing the school run, or visits to local shops and amenities safer for everyone.
“By improving walking and cycling links and making it safer and easier to cross the road, we’re aiming to increase the number of people that choose to travel in greener and healthier ways whilst making the area more accessible.
“I would encourage anyone in the area to have their say to make sure their voice is heard in the consultation.”
The scheme is being developed by Leeds City Council in partnership with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.
Residents, businesses and visitors to the area are encouraged to have their say before the consultation closes. People can have their say in the 10-minute survey here, or by attending a drop-in event. To request paper copies of the proposals and the survey please contact 0113 336 8868 or email [email protected].
