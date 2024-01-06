A key route has become one-way as part of plans to improve cycling and walking connections across Leeds city centre.

Works began on Thursday, January 4, which has seen the introduction of a one-way system running west to east along the length of Sovereign Street from Neville Street towards Swinegate. This will allow for the construction of a segregated two-way cycle track along the other side of Sovereign Street.

It will also see upgraded traffic lights installed at the junction between Sovereign Street and Neville Street. A temporary one-way system has been introduced to allow for the improvements to be carried out.

Coun Helen Hayden, Leeds City Council’s executive member for sustainable development and infrastructure said: “These improvements will mark another positive step forward in our efforts to provide a better-connected city which is more easily accessible for people using more sustainable methods of transport.

A one-way system running west to east along the length of Sovereign Street has been introduced. Pictures: Google/LCC

“As with all our works in the city centre, we aim to keep disruption to a minimum and would always encourage motorists in particular to plan their journeys in advance to avoid being affected by the road closure.”

Sovereign Street will then become one-way permanently upon completion of the works in April. Access for businesses and residents will be maintained throughout the duration of the works, with the aim being to keep any disruption to a minimum.

Leeds City Council is delivering the works as part of a package of cycling and walking improvements, in partnership with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire said: “This investment in Leeds city centre is just one of the ways we’re working together to make West Yorkshire a better place to live and work. Changing our travel habits is about having access to different options.

“A reliable and inclusive transport network, which puts cycling and walking at the heart of our everyday lives, is key to our plans for a stronger and better-connected region.”