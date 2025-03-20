£5.1 million scheme to install improved walking and cycling routes across West Yorkshire moves forward
The new £5.1 million ‘West Yorkshire Places’ scheme includes proposals such as new street crossings and lighting, improved green spaces and traffic calming measures.
Residents are being asked to have their say on the West Yorkshire Combined Authority initiative, which it is hoped will encourage more people to choose active travel and make local neighbourhoods safer and more attractive across Wakefield, Bradford, Calderdale and Kirklees.
Similar projects, such as the ‘Healthier Streets’ and ‘City Links’ schemes, are already underway in Leeds, which has seen a host of changes - including the introduction of a one-way system and segregated two-way cycle track along Sovereign Street.
Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin said: “Everybody in West Yorkshire deserves to have access to low-cost, sustainable travel options. Through initiatives like this we are making it easier and safer to walk, wheel and cycle, which help improve the health and wellbeing of our communities.
“This will play a key part as we build a modern, integrated transport network and a better-connected region, so your feedback is invaluable.”
Included in the plans are improved cycle paths near Bradford Moor Park as well as better walking routes and controlled crossings throughout Bradford Moor.
While in Wakefield, plans involve traffic calming measures, accessibility improvements such as ramps and dropped kerbs, and new crossing points in the east of the city centre.
Proposals in Cleckheaton, include plans to improve connection to the Spen Valley Greenway with a new ramp, as well as improving lighting under the bridge and converting a small section of the Crown Street car park into a pocket park.
The consultation for Wakefield, Bradford and Calderdale launched yesterday (Wednesday, March 19), with Kirklees starting on Tuesday, April 1, each lasting for six weeks. Drop-in sessions and webinars will take place over the next few weeks to find out more about the latest plans.
