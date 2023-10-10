Major routes through Leeds city centre to be 'transformed' for cyclists and walkers as consultation launched

Plans to “transform” Leeds city centre would make busy junctions safer for walking and cycling, according to council bosses.

People have encouraged to give their input on proposals like pavement widening, introducing greenery and setting up “street cafés” on some of the city’s main routes, as part of a new consultation.

The project – called the ‘Leeds City Links’ plan – aims to improve the design of streets, making Leeds an easier city to get around.

The consultation focuses on transformations to the north and south of the city centre, extending from Great George Street to Call Lane. It comes as part of the council’s ambition to make Leeds a city where visitors and residents will not need a car to get around.

An artist's impression of how Great George Street, in Leeds, could look under plans to improve the design of city centre routes as part of an initiative to reduce car numbers. Photo: Leeds City Council.

As well as widening pavements, council proposals also include safer crossings at busy junctions like those outside the Merrion Centre, street cafés along Great George Street, and ‘protected cycle track’ in the city centre.

Coun Helen Hayden, the authority’s executive member for sustainable development and infrastructure, said: “These new plans to transform the way people get around the city centre will help provide safer routes for alternative travel options for those that live, work in or visit our city.

“The delivery of major city centre schemes, like the closure of City Square, have helped to reduce general through traffic and free up space for greener and healthier travel choices.

“Importantly, the plans also make busy junctions in the city centre safer for pedestrians and cycle users, working towards the Vision Zero Strategy of eliminating road deaths and serious injuries on Leeds roads by 2040.

“I’d urge everyone that uses the area to have their say in the consultation.”

Residents, businesses and visitors to the city are encouraged to have their say on proposals before the survey closes on November 19. It can be completed online or at drop-in events, including at Leeds Art Gallery on October 24 and Leeds Minster on November 1.

This scheme is being developed by Leeds City Council in partnership with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “A reliable and inclusive transport network, which prioritises walking, cycling and public transport, is key to our plans for a stronger and better-connected region.

“This scheme is part of a multi-million-pound package of investment to help us achieve that.