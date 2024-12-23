Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bus diversions are set to remain in place as a result of ongoing works to the Armley Gyratory.

The final phase of works are underway on the Armley Gyratory’s Wellington footbridge. | Simon Hulme

Services 4, 4F, 15, 16, 16A, 42, 72, 86, 508, X6 and X11 may experience delays as a result.

Service 5 will operate as a 5A service for the duration of the closure and will miss Westgate, Hanover Way and Clarendon Way in Leeds city centre.

Buses will also continue to face disruption due to an ongoing event in Temple Newsam. Services 19, 19A, 40 and 163 are expected to face possible delays between 3pm and 11.59pm each day until New Year’s Eve.

In a welcome boost to city services, Lea Farm Road, Hawksworth has reopened following an 18-day closure. Services 50 and 50A have resumed their normal routes.