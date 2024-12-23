Leeds buses: All route diversions and cancellations as works continue on Armley Gyratory
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A number of major roadworks are set to remain in place over Christmas including ongoing disruption to the city’s Armley Gyratory.
The final phase of works are underway on the Armley Gyratory’s Wellington footbridge. It is the third and final footbridge around the Gyratory to have a new wider and more accessible footway added, after Gelderd Road and Spence Lane.
Services 4, 4F, 15, 16, 16A, 42, 72, 86, 508, X6 and X11 may experience delays as a result.
Elsewhere services 5A and 91 will be diverting away from Osmondthorpe Lane as over one hundred engineers are set to start work on the route’s railway bridge, as part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade.
Service 5 will operate as a 5A service for the duration of the closure and will miss Westgate, Hanover Way and Clarendon Way in Leeds city centre.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
Buses will also continue to face disruption due to an ongoing event in Temple Newsam. Services 19, 19A, 40 and 163 are expected to face possible delays between 3pm and 11.59pm each day until New Year’s Eve.
In a welcome boost to city services, Lea Farm Road, Hawksworth has reopened following an 18-day closure. Services 50 and 50A have resumed their normal routes.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.