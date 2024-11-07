Motorists travelling into Leeds are being encouraged to plan ahead for what is typically the busiest time of year on the city centre’s roads.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The run-up to the Christmas period always sees traffic increase with more people travelling into the city centre to shop and enjoy events and festivities.

Alongside this, a number of major roadwork operations will be ongoing which will cause some disruption during the period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These include the final phase of work at the Armley Gyratory Wellington footbridge and the Connecting West Leeds project on the A6120 between Horsforth and Rodley. Also, work continues at Bishopgate Street to improve the capacity and access to Leeds Station, the A660 cycle improvements at Headingley and new active travel scheme on Whitehall Road in the city centre.

There is also the final stages of the National Highways’ works on the M621 at Junction two, and central barrier work to reduce future maintenance on the M1 between junctions 44 and 46. In addition, utilities works continue in parts of the city to provide essential services to residents, such as gas works along Meanwood Road and other reactive unplanned fault repairs.

Ongoing roadworks in Leeds, including the Connecting West Leeds project on the A6120 between Horsforth and Rodley, are expected to cause additional disruption throughout the Christmas period | Leeds City Council

Leeds City Council said it has tried to prioritise and co-ordinate the schemes to “keep any disruption to a minimum”, though it added: “Some works must be carried out or completed now, to ease congestion on other areas of the network and to allow for other schemes to start in the New Year.”

The road network in and around Leeds city centre has transformed in recent years, with several major projects such as the closure of City Square as a through-route to general traffic and changes to key routes such as The Headrow and East Parade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With traffic likely to increase over the festive period and these major changes to the city centre roads, the council is advising motorists to plan their journey in advance and consider using the city’s three Park and Ride sites. Among these is the UK’s first fully solar-powered park-and-ride facility at Stourton.

Those travelling to Leeds for Christmas events are urged to plan their journey ahead | Leeds City Council

Councillor Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s deputy leader and executive member for economy, transport, and sustainable development, said: “The major improvements we have made in the city centre are putting people first and creating a safer and more welcoming environment for everyone. Motorists can still drive into and around the city centre, but some routes will have changed or in some cases are no longer open to through-traffic.

“The coming months and the festive season always see an increase in traffic on our roads. We try to minimise any works we carry out during this period but sometimes this is unavoidable.

“We’re encouraging motorists driving into the city centre to plan their journeys in advance and allow extra time to help avoid getting caught in any congestion. If travelling from one side of the city centre to another, we would suggest using the ring road rather than driving through the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be lane closures both inbound and outbound along the A58 Armley Gyratory, lasting up to six months to allow for the construction works to safely take place. | Simon Hulme

“For commuters and leisure visitors in the run up to Christmas, there’s also a choice of three park and ride sites, which offer good value, convenient, and stress-free alternatives to driving into Leeds city centre.”

The council has launched a dedicated website including general information on how to drive to a number of key locations and venues across the city, along with a map of blue badge parking spaces. However, this may not consider short-term or temporary changes such as urgent utilities, highways work, and major events.

Real-time roadworks information can be found on the One Network website and Park and Ride services for Elland Road, Temple Green and Stourton on the WY Metro website.