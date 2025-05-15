18 months of improvements are set to get underway at a crucial junction in Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The major £44 million project, which will involve substantial enlargement and realignment of the junction ahead of construction, is due to get underway before the end of May.

Leeds City Council contractor John Sisk are set to carry out the scheme. Here’s everything you need to know...

Road users are being urged to prepare as significant enabling work begins to make improvements to the A647/A6120 Dawsons Corner junction. | Simon Hulme

What work is taking place?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Road users are being urged to prepare as significant enabling work begins to make improvements to the A647/A6120 Dawsons Corner junction and complete joint replacement and resurfacing works on the Stanningley Bypass.

Backed by a huge £35.7 million government cash injection - as well as £8.5 million from West Yorkshire Combined Authority - the work aims to untangle one of the city’s most congested junctions, which is used daily by 57,000 vehicles and more than 1,000 cyclists and pedestrians.

How long will the route be affected?

Scheduled to take up to 18 months to complete, the council is working hard to prioritise, plan and co-ordinate complex schemes to ensure as little disruption as possible.

To help minimize disruption, part of the works are planned during the school summer holidays to take advantage of reduced traffic levels.

What does the revamp hope to achieve?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planned changes will aim to reduce congestion and delays, helping to support economic growth across Leeds and Bradford.

It is also hoped that the reduction in congestion will lead to a better environment in terms of improved air quality. Improvements are planned to see better traffic flow, with bus journey times reduced and safer crossing facilities for cyclists and pedestrians.

What has Leeds City Council said about the work?

Coun Jonathan Pryor said: “I am delighted to see works are set to commence this month - the need to improve the Dawsons Corner junction has been a major priority for some time.

“It’s important not only to improve traffic flow and air quality, but also support essential links to future housing growth and developments and for people to be able to access jobs more easily with consistent travel times.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What will the scheme include?

Improve safety for people walking, wheeling, and cycling.

Improve connectivity in key areas by providing pedestrian and cycling facilities at the Dawsons Corner junction linking in with the Leeds Bradford Cycle Superhighway.

Make bus journeys more reliable with improved bus facilities and dedicated bus lanes on the A647 Bradford Road.

Widen the carriageway on the A6120 Ring Road to improve the junction and accommodate a shared pedestrian / cycle route.

Improve connectivity between Leeds and Bradford, supporting economic growth, and improved access to jobs, education, healthcare, and leisure opportunities.

Enhanced landscaping and planting features.

Where can I find out more information?

Later today Leeds City Council will hold a drop-in event, offering residents a chance to view the plans and speak with the project team.

The event will be held between 11am-7pm today (Thursday, May 15) at Pudsey Civic Hall, Dawsons Corner, LS28 5TA.