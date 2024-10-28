Leeds bus timetables: All route diversions and cancellations as Dewsbury Road and Burras Lane to shut
Burras Lane, Otley will be closed due to roadworks from today (Monday, October 28) to Friday, November 1. Services 25, 26 and 34 will divert via Bradford Road, Westgate, Boroughgate and Crossgate in both directions.
Weetwood Lane is closed due to roadworks on Tuesday 29 and Wednesday, October 30 from 7pm to 6am each night. Service 28 will divert via Otley Road, A6120 Ring Road and Long Causeway.
Elsewhere Outwood Lane, Horsforth will be closed due to roadworks from Saturday, October 26 to Sunday, November 3. Service 31 will divert via Hawksworth Road and New Road Side.
Meanwhile Dewsbury Road, Hunslet will be closed due to roadworks in the early hours of next Monday (November 4) from 3.30am to 6.30am. Services 1, 2, 3, 3A and 24 will divert.
Elsewhere Morris Lane, Kirkstall will remain closed due to emergency roadworks until further notice, while Yorkshire water continues to carry out to carry out emergency repairs to a burst water main on Whitehall Road.
In a welcome boost to city services, Roundhay Road will reopen on Friday (November 1) after resurfacing works were successfully carried out on the route.
