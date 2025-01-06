Leeds bus timetables: All route diversions and road closures as Ninelands Lane and Lea Farm Road to shut
Ninelands Lane, Garforth will be closed due to roadworks from Monday 6 to Friday, January 10. Service 175 will divert via Hazelwood Avenue, Fairburn Drive and Green Lane.
Lea Farm Road, Hawksworth will also closed due to roadworks from Monday 6 to Friday 31 January between 0800 - 1530 each day. Services 50 and 50A will divert via Butcher Hill and Spen Lane in both directions.
Elsewhere Morris Lane in Kirkstall remains closed due to emergency roadworks until further notice. Services 50 and 50A will divert via Kirkstall Lane, Abbey Road and Abbey Walk in both directions.
Services 4, 4F, 15, 16, 16A, 42, 72, 86, 508, X6 and X11 will continue to experience delays as a result of ongoing works to the Armley Gyratory.
The final phase of works are underway on the Armley Gyratory’s Wellington footbridge. It is the third and final footbridge around the Gyratory to have a new wider and more accessible footway added, after Gelderd Road and Spence Lane.
In a welcome boost to city services, Queens Road in Hyde Park has reopened following closure. Service 56 will resume its normal route.
