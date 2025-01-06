Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two key bus routes are set to shut in Leeds this week.

Ninelands Lane, Garforth will be closed due to roadworks from Monday 6 to Friday, January 10. Service 175 will divert via Hazelwood Avenue, Fairburn Drive and Green Lane.

Lea Farm Road, Hawksworth will also closed due to roadworks from Monday 6 to Friday 31 January between 0800 - 1530 each day. Services 50 and 50A will divert via Butcher Hill and Spen Lane in both directions.

Buses at Leeds Bus Station. | James Hardisty

Elsewhere Morris Lane in Kirkstall remains closed due to emergency roadworks until further notice. Services 50 and 50A will divert via Kirkstall Lane, Abbey Road and Abbey Walk in both directions.

Services 4, 4F, 15, 16, 16A, 42, 72, 86, 508, X6 and X11 will continue to experience delays as a result of ongoing works to the Armley Gyratory.

In a welcome boost to city services, Queens Road in Hyde Park has reopened following closure. Service 56 will resume its normal route.