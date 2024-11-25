Leeds and Yorkshire motorway closures: All route diversions including M621 at Hunslet Interchange
Drivers in and around Yorkshire will have a number of National Highways road closures and diversions to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that some are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
Closures to the M1 near the Barnsley and Lofthouse interchanges, northbound near Wakefield and slip road closures at Meadowhall Shopping Centre has caused delays in recent weeks.
While last week the A1M and M62 near Ferrybridge Services, Knottingley were impacted by works.
Here’s a full list of the disruption due to effect traffic this week...
A1M-Southbound
- Monday, November 25 - Tuesday, November 26
- 8pm-6am
- A1M southbound Jct 37 to Jct 36. Carriageway closure and lane closure for technology works. Diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.
A1M-Southbound
- Monday, November 25 - Tuesday, November 26
- 8pm-6am
- A1M northbound and southbound Jct 36. Slip road closures and lane closures for inspections. Diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.
M1-Southbound
- Monday, November 25 - Tuesday, November 26
- 8pm-6am
- M1 northbound and southbound Jct 29 to Jct 30. Carriageway, slip road and lane closures due to improvement works. Diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
M1-Southbound
- Monday, November 25 - Tuesday, November 26
- 8pm-6am
- M1 northbound and southbound Jct 23a to Jct 25. Carriageway, slip road and 24/7 lane closures due to improvement works. Diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
M1-Northbound
- Monday, November 25 - Tuesday, November 26
- 8pm-6am
- M1 northbound Jct 40 to Jct 42. Slip road and lane closure for technology works. Diversion via local authority and National highways networks.
M62-Both directions
- Monday, November 25 - Tuesday, November 26
- 8pm - 6am
- M62 eastbound and westbound. Jct 37 to A63 Western Interchange. 24/7 layby closures and 40 mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements.
M62-Westbound
- Monday, November 25 - Tuesday, November 26
- 8pm - 6am
- M62 eastbound and westbound Jct 36 to Jct 38. Carriageway and lane closures for bridge works. Diversion route in place via National Highways and Local Highway Authority roads.
M621-Both directions
- Monday, November 25 - Tuesday, November 26
- 8pm - 6am
- M621 clockwise and anticlockwise Jct 4. Slip road closures for local authority works. Diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.
