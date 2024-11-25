Drivers across Leeds and Yorkshire are set to face major disruption this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers in and around Yorkshire will have a number of National Highways road closures and diversions to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that some are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drivers across Leeds and Yorkshire are set to face major disruption this week. | Tony Johnson

While last week the A1M and M62 near Ferrybridge Services, Knottingley were impacted by works.

Here’s a full list of the disruption due to effect traffic this week...

A1M-Southbound

Monday, November 25 - Tuesday, November 26

8pm-6am

A1M southbound Jct 37 to Jct 36. Carriageway closure and lane closure for technology works. Diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

A1M-Southbound

Monday, November 25 - Tuesday, November 26

8pm-6am

A1M northbound and southbound Jct 36. Slip road closures and lane closures for inspections. Diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

M1-Southbound

Monday, November 25 - Tuesday, November 26

8pm-6am

M1 northbound and southbound Jct 29 to Jct 30. Carriageway, slip road and lane closures due to improvement works. Diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

M1-Southbound

Monday, November 25 - Tuesday, November 26

8pm-6am

M1 northbound and southbound Jct 23a to Jct 25. Carriageway, slip road and 24/7 lane closures due to improvement works. Diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

M1-Northbound

Monday, November 25 - Tuesday, November 26

8pm-6am

M1 northbound Jct 40 to Jct 42. Slip road and lane closure for technology works. Diversion via local authority and National highways networks.

M62-Both directions

Monday, November 25 - Tuesday, November 26

8pm - 6am

M62 eastbound and westbound. Jct 37 to A63 Western Interchange. 24/7 layby closures and 40 mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements.

M62-Westbound

Monday, November 25 - Tuesday, November 26

8pm - 6am

M62 eastbound and westbound Jct 36 to Jct 38. Carriageway and lane closures for bridge works. Diversion route in place via National Highways and Local Highway Authority roads.

M621-Both directions

Monday, November 25 - Tuesday, November 26

8pm - 6am

M621 clockwise and anticlockwise Jct 4. Slip road closures for local authority works. Diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.