Drivers on the A1M are set to face major disruption this week.

Drivers in and around Yorkshire will have a number of National Highways road closures and diversions to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that some are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Disruption is due to impact the A1M and M62 near Ferrybridge Services, Knottingley. | Google

This week disruption is due to impact the A1M and M62 near Ferrybridge Services, Knottingley.

Here’s a full list of the disruption due to effect traffic this week...

A1M-Southbound

Tuesday, November 19 - Wednesday, November 20

8pm-6am

A1 northbound and southbound Barnsdale bar to Ferrybridge. Carriageway closure and lane closures for structure works. Diversion route in place via local authority network.

A1M-Southbound

Tuesday, November 19 - Wednesday, November 20

8pm-6am

A1M southbound Jct 61 to Jct 60. Carriageway closure including entry and exit slip road closures.

M1-Southbound

Tuesday, November 19 - Wednesday, November 20

8pm-6am

M1 northbound and southbound Jct 23a to Jct 25. Carriageway, slip road and 24/7 lane closures due to improvement works. Diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

M1-Northbound

Tuesday, November 19 - Wednesday, November 20

8pm - 6am

M1 northbound and southbound Jct 32 to Jct 34. Slip road and lane closures for developer works. Diversion route in place via National Highways and Local Highway Authority roads.

M62-Both directions

Tuesday, November 19 - Wednesday, November 20

8pm - 6am

M62 eastbound and westbound. Jct 37 to A63 Western Interchange. 24/7 layby closures and 40 mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements.

M62-Southbound

Tuesday, November 19 - Wednesday, November 20

8pm-6am

M62-Westbound

Tuesday, November 19 - Wednesday, November 20

9pm-5am

M62 westbound Jct 30 to Jct 29. Slip road closure for carriageway repairs. Diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

M621-Clockwise

Tuesday, November 19 - Wednesday, November 20

8pm - 6am

M621 clockwise and anticlockwise Jct 4. Slip road closures for local authority works. Diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.