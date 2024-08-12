Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Motorway disruption is due to effect motorists across Yorkshire this week.

Drivers in and around Yorkshire will have a number of National Highways road closures to watch out for.

Motorists can take comfort in the fact that some of them are only expected to cause slight delays.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, include near the M1 interchange at Meadowhall Shopping Centre.

Delays are expected on the M1 this week. | AFP via Getty Images

Here’s a full list of the disruption due to effect the M621, M62, M1 and A1(M).

A1(M)-Northbound

Monday, August 12 - Tuesday, August 13.

8pm - 6am.

A1M Jct 48 to Jct 49 northbound and southbound overnight closures for structure painting and general maintenance. Diversion on National Highways and Local Authority network.

A1(M)-Southbound

Monday, August 12 - Tuesday, August 13.

8pm - 6am.

A1(M) southbound Jct45 to M1 southbound Jct 48 carriageway closures. Diversions on national highways and local authority network.

M1-Southbound

Monday, August 12 - Tuesday, August 13.

8pm - 6am.

M1 southbound Jct 36 to Jct 33. Carriageway, slip road and lane closures with 50pmh speed restrictions for construction improvements. Diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

M1-Northbound

Monday, August 12 - Tuesday, August 13.

8.30pm - 6am.

M1 northbound Jct 43 to Jct 46 carriageway closure. Diversion on national and local highways network concrete barrier scheme.

M62-Westbound

Monday, August 12 - Tuesday, August 13.

8pm - 6am.

M62 eastbound and westbound Jct 36 to Jct 38. Carriageway and lane closures for bridge works. Diversion route in place via National Highways and Local Highway Authority roads.

M621-Anti-Clockwise

Monday, August 12 - Tuesday, August 13.

8pm - 6am.

M621 anticlockwise Jct 27 to Jct 1. Carriageway and lane closures for carriageway improvements. Diversion route in place via local highway authority and National Highways network.