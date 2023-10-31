M621 Leeds: All motorway closure dates as work to install overhead gantries continue - everything you need to know
National Highways continues to carry out a series of major improvements to the M621 motorway between junctions 1 and 7. Among these improvements, lanes are being added and widened at junction 2 (Elland Road).
Upcoming overnight closures along the route are set to be implemented to allow for the installation of new overhead gantries. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the works…
What improvements have been made so far?
Since starting improvement work in August 2022, National Highways has overseen a host of work between Junction 1 and Junction 6.
Improvements include the installation of new power supplies to support the new average speed cameras and motorway technology, carriageway widening and capacity improvements around Junction 2, and the permanent closure of Junction 2a.
What work continues?
Off the main carriageway, work continues to upgrade Elland Road and Cemetery Road junction, with the creation of new signalised pedestrian crossings to increase safety for pedestrians and traffic using this busy junction.
What is happening next?
In August, work began to install new gantries and motorway technology signs along the M621. These “super span” gantries will stretch across both carriageways, rather than just sitting at one side.
Due to the super span gantry stretching across both carriageways, National Highways will need to close the M621 in both directions to undertake this work safely.
How will this work be carried out?
Overnight closures will be in place to ensure the safety of both the workforce and travelling public safe.
Some of the equipment used will be noisy, so where possible, workers will try and complete the most disruptive work as early as they can.
What dates will there be closures?
From Saturday, November 4, National Highways will be undertaking a series of weekend closures to install the new super span gantries between Junction 2 and 3 of the M621.
Saturday, November 4: Will be installing the new super span gantry structure, located at Junction 2a of the M621.
Saturday, November 11: Will be installing the new super span gantry structure, located at Junction 2 of the M621.
Between 13-17 November: Closures will be in place while all necessary completion work to the structures are undertaken.
How will this affect me?
On the dates listed above, the M621 will be closed in both directions between Junction 1 and Junction 3 eastbound, and Junction 4 and Junction 2 westbound.
All work will be undertaken overnight once the M621 has been closed to traffic, between 8pm and 8am at weekends, and 8pm and 6am on weekdays. It may continue into November 18 should weather conditions, such as strong winds, force any delays.