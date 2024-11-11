Drivers on the M1 are set to face major disruption this week.

Drivers in and around Yorkshire will have a number of National Highways road closures and diversions to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that some are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

M1 motorists are set to be hit by more disruption this week. | NW/Getty Images

Here’s a full list of the disruption due to effect traffic this week...

A1M Southbound

Monday, November 11 - Tuesday, November 12

8pm - 6am

A1M southbound closed between junction 41 and junction 40 for overhead gantry works. Diversion on National Highways network.

M1-Northbound

Monday, November 11 - Tuesday, November 12

8pm - 6am

M1 northbound and southbound Jct 32 to Jct 34. Slip road and lane closures for developer works. Diversion route in place via National Highways and Local Highway Authority roads.

M62-Westbound

Monday, November 11 - Tuesday, November 12

8pm - 6am

M62 eastbound and westbound Jct 34 to Jct 37. M18 northbound and southbound Jct 6 to Jct 7 Carriageway, slip road and lane closures for carriageway improvement works. Diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

M62-Both directions

Monday, November 11 - Tuesday, November 12

8pm - 6am

M62 eastbound and westbound. Jct 37 to A63 Western Interchange. 24/7 layby closures and 40 mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements.

M621-Clockwise

Monday, November 11 - Tuesday, November 12

8pm - 6am

M621 clockwise and anticlockwise Jct 27 to Jct 7. Slip road closures for carriageway repairs. Diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.