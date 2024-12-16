Leeds and Yorkshire motorway closures: All route diversions as M1 slip road near Wakefield set to shut
Drivers in and around Yorkshire will have a number of National Highways road closures and diversions to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that some are only expected to cause slight delays.
Closures on the M1 near Meadowhall, M621 at Hunslet Interchange and at the M62 Chain Bar Interchange have all caused issues in West Yorkshire in recent weeks.
Here’s a full list of the disruption due to effect traffic this week...
A1M-Northbound
- Monday, December 16 - Tuesday, December 17
- 9pm - 6am
- A1M northbound and southbound Jct 35 to M18 northbound and southbound Jct 2 to Jct 3. Carriageway closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal. Diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.
M1-Northbound
- Monday, December 16 - Tuesday, December 17
- 8pm - 5am
- M1 northbound Jct 40. Slip road and lane closures for technology works. Diversion route in place via National Highways and Local Highways Authority roads.
M1-Northbound
- Monday, December 16 - Tuesday, December 17
- 8pm - 6am
- M1 northbound Jct 42. Entry slip road carriageway closure.
M62-Both directions
- Monday, December 16 - Tuesday, December 17
- 8pm - 6am
- M62 eastbound and westbound Jct 37 to A63 Western Interchange. 24/7 layby closures and 40 mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements.
M62-Westbound
- Monday, December 16 - Tuesday, December 17
- 9pm - 5am
- M62 westbound Jct 30 to Jct 29. Slip road closure for barrier repairs. Diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.
M62-Westbound
- Monday, December 16 - Tuesday, December 17
- 8pm - 6am
- M62 eastbound and westbound Jct 24 to Jct 26. Carriageway closure, Slip road and lane closure for carriageway repairs. Diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.
M62-Eastbound
- Monday, December 16 - Tuesday, December 17
- 10pm - 5am
- M62 eastbound Jct 27 to Jct 28. Slip road closure for technology works. Diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.
