Motorists travelling to Wakefield on the M1 are set to face disruption this week.

Drivers in and around Yorkshire will have a number of National Highways road closures and diversions to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that some are only expected to cause slight delays.

Drivers in and around Yorkshire will have a number of National Highways road closures and diversions. | Motorway Cameras

Here’s a full list of the disruption due to effect traffic this week...

A1M-Northbound

Monday, December 16 - Tuesday, December 17

9pm - 6am

A1M northbound and southbound Jct 35 to M18 northbound and southbound Jct 2 to Jct 3. Carriageway closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal. Diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

M1-Northbound

Monday, December 16 - Tuesday, December 17

8pm - 5am

M1 northbound Jct 40. Slip road and lane closures for technology works. Diversion route in place via National Highways and Local Highways Authority roads.

M1-Northbound

Monday, December 16 - Tuesday, December 17

8pm - 6am

M1 northbound Jct 42. Entry slip road carriageway closure.

M62-Both directions

Monday, December 16 - Tuesday, December 17

8pm - 6am

M62 eastbound and westbound Jct 37 to A63 Western Interchange. 24/7 layby closures and 40 mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements.

M62-Westbound

Monday, December 16 - Tuesday, December 17

9pm - 5am

M62 westbound Jct 30 to Jct 29. Slip road closure for barrier repairs. Diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

M62-Westbound

Monday, December 16 - Tuesday, December 17

8pm - 6am

M62 eastbound and westbound Jct 24 to Jct 26. Carriageway closure, Slip road and lane closure for carriageway repairs. Diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

M62-Eastbound

Monday, December 16 - Tuesday, December 17

10pm - 5am

M62 eastbound Jct 27 to Jct 28. Slip road closure for technology works. Diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.