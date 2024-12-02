Motorists on the M62 are set to face more disruption this week.

Drivers in and around Yorkshire will have a number of National Highways road closures and diversions to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that some are only expected to cause slight delays.

The M62 at Chain Bar Interchange near Leeds and Bradford is set to face disruption this week. | Google

Last week, drivers in Leeds faced particular delays as a result of slip road closures along the M621 at Hunslet Interchange.

Here’s a full list of the disruption due to effect traffic this week...

M62-Both directions

Monday, December 2 - Tuesday, December 3

8pm - 6am

M62 eastbound and westbound. Jct 37 to A63 Western Interchange. 24/7 layby closures and 40 mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements.

M62-Westbound

Monday, December 2 - Tuesday, December 3

9pm - 5am

M62 westbound Jct 27 to Jct 26. Slip road and lane closure for inspection/survey works. Diversion via loca authority and National Highways networks.

M62-Eastbound

Monday, December 2 - Tuesday, December 3

9pm - 5am

M62 eastbound Jct 30 to Jct 31. Slip road and lane closure for signs - erection. Diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.