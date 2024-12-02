Leeds and Yorkshire motorway closures: All route diversions including M62 Chain Bar Interchange near Bradford
Drivers in and around Yorkshire will have a number of National Highways road closures and diversions to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that some are only expected to cause slight delays.
Closures near the Barnsley and Lofthouse interchanges, northbound near Wakefield and at Meadowhall has caused delays along the M1 in recent weeks. While the A1M and M62 near Ferrybridge Services, Knottingley were also impacted by recent works.
Last week, drivers in Leeds faced particular delays as a result of slip road closures along the M621 at Hunslet Interchange.
Here’s a full list of the disruption due to effect traffic this week...
M62-Both directions
- Monday, December 2 - Tuesday, December 3
- 8pm - 6am
- M62 eastbound and westbound. Jct 37 to A63 Western Interchange. 24/7 layby closures and 40 mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements.
M62-Westbound
- Monday, December 2 - Tuesday, December 3
- 9pm - 5am
- M62 westbound Jct 27 to Jct 26. Slip road and lane closure for inspection/survey works. Diversion via loca authority and National Highways networks.
M62-Eastbound
- Monday, December 2 - Tuesday, December 3
- 9pm - 5am
- M62 eastbound Jct 30 to Jct 31. Slip road and lane closure for signs - erection. Diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.
