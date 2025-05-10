Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A long-awaited revamp at a busy Leeds junction is set to begin, as motorists are warned to prepare for up to 18 months of roadworks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The major £44 million project at Dawsons Corner is finally kicking off - with the scheme not expected to be completed until 2026.

The roadworks at Dawsons Corner will aim to untangle one of the city’s most congested junctions. | Leeds City Council

Backed by a huge £35.7 million government cash injection - as well as £8.5 million from West Yorkshire Combined Authority - it aims to untangle one of the city’s most congested junctions, which is used daily by 57,000 vehicles and more than 1,000 cyclists and pedestrians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will see upgrades at the junction, which connects the A647 Stanningley Road and the A6120 Ring Road, including widening the route.

There will also be new paths for cyclists and pedestrians, as road users are urged to prepare for the significant roadworks.

Leeds City Council said that contractors would work to ensure minimal disruption - with works planned during the school summer holidays to take advantage of the reduced traffic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s hoped that the scheme will mean a reduction in congestion, as well as improved bus journey times, cleaner air, and better connections between Leeds and Bradford.

Coun Jonathan Pryor called the overhaul “a major priority”, as a drop-in event is scheduled for May 15 at Pudsey Civic Hall for people to view the plans.

He said: “I am delighted to see works are set to commence this month - the need to improve the Dawsons Corner junction has been a major priority for some time.

“It’s important not only to improve traffic flow and air quality, but also support essential links to future housing growth and developments and for people to be able to access jobs more easily with consistent travel times.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robin Metcalf is the regional director at Sisk, which will carry out the roadworks.

He said: “We’ve made commitments not only to deliver the scheme in a way that causes as little disruption as possible, but also to support the local economy by offering employment opportunities and using local businesses wherever we can.”