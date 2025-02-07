The Government today gave the green light for a major multi-million pound upgrade to A647 Dawsons Corner roundabout and Stanningley Bypass aimed at speeding up car and bus journeys, reducing air pollution and improving safety.

Motorists in Leeds and Bradford have seen high levels of traffic on the road worsen over the years, particularly slowing down buses between the two city’s.

A key connection between the two cities, the replacement of the roundabout and structural renewal of the bypass is expected to increase the amount of bus passengers, speeding up traffic for all modes of road transport.

Journeys on the road are also expected to be safer, with the bypass being constructed over 50 years ago, prone to a number of defects and safety concerns.

An aerial view of Dawsons Corner roundabout. | LCC

The improvements will apply to Dawsons Corner junction in Pudsey, and to Stanningley Bypass, between Dawsons Corner and the Bramley area in Leeds, both serving large volumes of traffic. It is also a key junction for Leeds to Bradford bus trips, and for the Bradford Leeds Cycle Superhighway.

The Government says it is determined to speed up the delivery of infrastructure across the UK, which includes expanding the UK’s road network for economic growth. As well as faster journeys, drivers are also set to benefit from improved road surfaces, thanks to a recently announced record £1.6 billion investment to fill the equivalent of seven million potholes and repair roads, including £14.8 million for West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

The proposed Dawsons Corner design layout. | LCC

The Future of Roads Minister, Lilian Greenwood, said: “Road users in Leeds and Bradford have experienced slow speeds on the A647 for too long, discouraging people from using local buses on the road.

“We’re giving this vital scheme the green light, and providing £35m, which will improve local journeys in Yorkshire and boost the economy beyond.”

Mark Cowgill, president of Bradford Chamber of Commerce, and Chris Black, president of Leeds Chamber of Commerce, said: “Connectivity is cited by businesses in our region time and time again among the chief pressures they face. Any measures to improve journey times between the two great cities of Bradford and Leeds is to be welcomed and we congratulate the government on the move.”

They added: “This investment will improve productivity and give businesses in our region greater confidence to invest and grow profits. Leeds and Bradford’s success will always hinge on one another’s progress and to see the two cities being pulled closer together is positive.”

The total cost of the A647 Dawsons Corner and Stanningley Bypass project is £42.679 million. The requested capital funding contribution from the Department is £35.709m, 84 per cent of the scheme costs. Other funding towards the scheme costs would be provided by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

Coun Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s deputy leader and executive member for economy, transport and sustainable development, said: “I am delighted with the news that the Department for Transport £35.709 million funding has been granted. The need to improve Dawsons Corner junction has been a major priority for some time. It’s important not only to improve traffic flow and air quality, but also support essential links to future housing growth and developments and for people to be able to access jobs more easily with consistent travel times.

“Alongside the recent junction improvements to Fink Hill, Dyneley Arms, the Armley Gyratory and A6120 routes, together with the M621 National Highways works that remain vital for keeping our city moving and directing traffic away from the city centre.”