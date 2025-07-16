Four weeks of roadworks are set to begin at the end of July as the Dawsons Corner and Stanningley Bypass improvement scheme enters its next phase.

Scheduled to begin on Sunday, July 28, the project has been timed to coincide with the school summer holidays, when traffic levels are typically lower. This is intended to allow faster progress, although significant disruption is still expected throughout the four-week period.

Roadworks at Dawsons Corner and Stanningley Bypass will begin on July 28.

Traffic management will be in place 24/7, including a 30mph speed limit for safety. Partial closures of the bypass and some access and slip roads are planned, with local diversions in place during the setup and transition phases.

Key Dates and Closures:

Northbound closures: From 8pm on Monday, July 28, to Monday, August 11

Southbound closures: From 5am on Tuesday, August 12, to Tuesday, August 26

The slip road to Owlcotes Shopping Centre will also be closed on the following dates to allow for traffic management adjustments:

Monday, July 28 – 8pm to 5am

Monday, August 11 – 8pm to 5am

Monday, August 25 – 8pm to 5am

Tuesday, August 26 – 8pm to 5am (contingency date)

Councillor Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s deputy leader and executive member for economy, transport and sustainable development, said: “The team are working hard to minimise disruption by planning, co-ordinating and sequencing large highways schemes across Leeds. They need careful planning with other works, not always in our control and events across our busy city. We have done lots of work to try and minimise the disruption these works will create, but what ever the amount of planning there may be some delays.

“Starting from Monday 28 July, to coincide with four weeks of the school summer holidays, please plan ahead when travelling between Bradford and Leeds (A647) or using the (A6120) outer ring road through Dawsons Corner. You will need to allow extra time for your journeys, be patient and follow the signed road diversions in place. For more information, please see the Dawsons Corner project website https://dawsonscorner.commonplace.is/.

“We thank everyone for their ongoing patience while we continue to work hard to minimise the disruption over the summer and thank those who have already changed the way they travel into and around the city centre.”