A key west Leeds ring road is set to face 11 months travel disruption as part a major revamp of the Dawson’s Corner junction.

Running from today (Thursday, June 27) to May 2026, lane one of the Farsley Ring Road will close southbound for a period of 11 months.

The work is to facilitate essential widening works and comes as part of a £44 million revamp of the Dawson’s Corner junction, aimed at speeding up car and bus journeys, reducing air pollution and improving safety on one of the city’s most congested routes.

A Leeds City Council spokesperson said: “Dawsons Corner works are starting on the northeast corner approach (A6120) outer ring road from Farsley. The inside lane and pavement are closed from Thursday, June 26 until May 2026, to enable widening works at the junction.

A pedestrian diversion will be in place for the duration of these works. We apologise for any inconvenience caused. We are keeping residents regularly updated as the works progress and have set up a websited with information about the project, along with plans and timescales.”

Used by over 57,000 road users daily, the replacement of the roundabout and structural renewal of the bypass is expected to increase the amount of bus passengers, speeding up traffic for all modes of road transport.

Scheduled to take up to 18 months to complete, the works saw a full weekend closure of the B6157 Bradford Road eastbound earlier this month.

The scheme will include:

Improve safety for people walking, wheeling, and cycling.

Improve connectivity in key areas by providing pedestrian and cycling facilities at the Dawsons Corner junction linking in with the Leeds Bradford Cycle Superhighway.

Make bus journeys more reliable with improved bus facilities and dedicated bus lanes on the A647 Bradford Road.

Widen the carriageway on the A6120 Ring Road to improve the junction and accommodate a shared pedestrian / cycle route.

Improve connectivity between Leeds and Bradford, supporting economic growth, and improved access to jobs, education, healthcare, and leisure opportunities.

Enhanced landscaping and planting features.