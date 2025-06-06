A key route in west Leeds is set to shut this weekend as part of ongoing works to revamp the Dawson’s Corner junction.

Eastbound B6157 Bradford Road will be closed from 7am on Saturday, June 7 to 7pm on Sunday, June 8.

Used by over 57,000 road users daily, the replacement of the roundabout and structural renewal of the bypass is expected to increase the amount of bus passengers, speeding up traffic for all modes of road transport.

Speaking of ahead of work officially getting underway last month, Coun Jonathan Pryor said: “I am delighted to see works are set to commence this month - the need to improve the Dawsons Corner junction has been a major priority for some time.

“It’s important not only to improve traffic flow and air quality, but also support essential links to future housing growth and developments and for people to be able to access jobs more easily with consistent travel times.”

Improved bus facilities and dedicated bus lanes are set to be installed on Bradford Road as part of the works.

Service 72 towards Leeds will be diverting via Stanningley Bypass and Richardshaw Lane, during this weekend’s initial closure of they key route.

Scheduled to take up to 18 months to complete, Leeds City Council is working hard to prioritise, plan and co-ordinate the complex scheme to ensure as little disruption as possible.

The scheme will include:

Improve safety for people walking, wheeling, and cycling.

Improve connectivity in key areas by providing pedestrian and cycling facilities at the Dawsons Corner junction linking in with the Leeds Bradford Cycle Superhighway.

Make bus journeys more reliable with improved bus facilities and dedicated bus lanes on the A647 Bradford Road.

Widen the carriageway on the A6120 Ring Road to improve the junction and accommodate a shared pedestrian / cycle route.

Improve connectivity between Leeds and Bradford, supporting economic growth, and improved access to jobs, education, healthcare, and leisure opportunities.

Enhanced landscaping and planting features.