The A61 near Wakefield has officially reopened as investigations continue into a crash that killed six people.

The road has been shut since emergency services received reports of the collision, near the village of Staincross, Barnsley, at 3.54pm on Sunday afternoon (July 21).

Shane Roller, aged 33, Shannen Morgan, aged 30, Rubie Morgan-Roller, aged nine, and Lillie Morgan-Roller, aged four, were travelling in a Ford Focus.

The A61 near Wakefield has officially reopened. | NW/WYP

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The A61 between Wakefield and Barnsley has fully re-opened following collision investigation work.

“Thanks for your patience during this time.”

A man, arrested on Wednesday morning on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Police reissued an appeal for anyone who saw a grey coloured Porsche 911 car being driven in the area around the time of the collision to come forward.

Anyone with dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage of the car and the manner it was being driven is being urged to contact investigators.