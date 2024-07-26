A61 Wakefield: Police issue road closure update as investigation continues into crash that killed six
and live on Freeview channel 276
The road has been shut since emergency services received reports of the collision, near the village of Staincross, Barnsley, at 3.54pm on Sunday afternoon (July 21).
Shane Roller, aged 33, Shannen Morgan, aged 30, Rubie Morgan-Roller, aged nine, and Lillie Morgan-Roller, aged four, were travelling in a Ford Focus.
Christopher Barton, aged 56, and Janine Barton, aged 48, were travelling on a BMW S100 XR motorbike - all six died at the scene.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The A61 between Wakefield and Barnsley has fully re-opened following collision investigation work.
“Thanks for your patience during this time.”
A man, arrested on Wednesday morning on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, has been bailed pending further enquiries.
Police reissued an appeal for anyone who saw a grey coloured Porsche 911 car being driven in the area around the time of the collision to come forward.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
Anyone with dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage of the car and the manner it was being driven is being urged to contact investigators.
West Yorkshire Police can be contacted by calling 101 or via the 101LiveChat online quoting reference 1157 of 21/7. Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.