A man has been arrested over an “absolutely tragic” crash between Wakefield and Barnsley that claimed the lives of six people; including two children.

Emergency services received reports of the collision on the A61, which happened near the village of Staincross, Barnsley, at 3:54pm on Sunday afternoon (July 21).

Six people, including four adults and two children, died at the scene.

Shane Roller, aged 33, Shannen Morgan, aged 30 (top left), Rubie Morgan-Roller, aged nine, and Lillie Morgan-Roller, aged four (bottom left), Christopher Barton, aged 56, and Janine Barton, aged 48, died as a result of the crash on the A61 | West Yorkshire Police

Shane Roller, aged 33, Shannen Morgan, aged 30, Rubie Morgan-Roller, aged nine, and Lillie Morgan-Roller, aged four, were travelling in a Ford Focus.

Christopher Barton, aged 56, and Janine Barton, aged 48, were travelling on a BMW S100 XR motorbike.

A man was arrested this morning (Wednesday) on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in custody at this time.

Detectives have issued an appeal for anyone who saw a grey Porsche 911 car being driven in the area around the time of the collision to come forward.

They also want anyone who may have dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage of the car and the manner it was being driven to contact them.

Detective Sergeant Steven Suggitt said: “I would like to appeal for anyone who may have seen this grey Porsche 911 being driven on the roads around the south of Wakefield or north of Barnsley to please contact us.

“I would also urge anyone who has dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage of this car, that may assist our investigation, to please contact us.”