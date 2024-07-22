Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A family of four has been named among those killed in a crash near Wakefield.

Emergency services received reports of the incident which involved a Ford Focus car and a motorcycle at 3.54pm on Sunday, July 21.

The collision, which involved two vehicles, happened on the A61 Barnsley Road between Staincross in Barnsley, and Newmillerdam in Wakefield.

West Yorkshire Police have now named a mother, father and two children killed in the crash.

A force spokesperson said: “They are Shane Roller, aged 33, Shannen Morgan, aged 30, Rubie Morgan-Roller, aged nine, and Lillie Morgan-Roller, aged four.

“Police are not yet in a position to name the motorcyclist and pillion passenger who also died at the scene.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage who has not already been in contact with police is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or via the online 101LiveChat quoting reference 1157 of 21/7.

The road has been closed between Shaw Lane and Warren Lane and is to “remain closed for some time” as the police investigation continues.