Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 21st Jul 2024, 22:53 BST
Six people, including four adults and two children, have died in a crash between Wakefield and Barnsley.

The collision, which involved two vehicles, happened on the A61 Barnsley Road between Staincross in Barnsley, and Newmillerdam in Wakefield.

Emergency services received reports of the incident which involved a Ford Focus car and a motorcycle at 3.54pm on Sunday, July 21.

A motorcyclist and pillion passenger, one male and one female, were confirmed dead at the scene, West Yorkshire Police said.

An adult male and female, and two children, one male and one female, who were travelling in the car, were also confirmed dead at the scene.

Six people, including four adults and two children, have died in a crash between Wakefield and Barnsley. | SWNS

The road has been closed between Shaw Lane and Warren Lane and is likely to remain closed for some time as the police investigation continues.

Superintendent Alan Travis of Wakefield District Police said: “This is an absolutely tragic incident which has resulted in the loss of six lives. Our thoughts go out to the families of those who have died who we are working with to provide support at this time.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage who has not already been in contact with police is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 1157 of 21/7.

