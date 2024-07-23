Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A couple who died in a horror crash near Wakefield that claimed the lives of six people - including two children - have been named.

Police can now name the motorcyclist and pillion passenger who died in a collision on the A61 between Wakefield and Barnsley on Sunday (July 21).

They have been named as husband and wife Christopher Barton, aged 56, and Janine Barton, aged 48.

Husband and wife Christopher, 56, and Janine Barton, 48, have been named as the couple who died in the crash on the A61

Paying tribute to the couple, they were described by their son as “a loving, caring mum and dad who always put me before everything else.”

The couple had recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary.

Family liaison officers are supporting both families, and police have asked that people respect their right to privacy at this difficult time.

Police previously confirmed that a family of four - a mother and father and their two children - died in the collision, which involved two vehicles and happened on the A61 Barnsley Road between Staincross in Barnsley, and Newmillerdam in Wakefield.

A force spokesperson said: “They are Shane Roller, aged 33, Shannen Morgan, aged 30, Rubie Morgan-Roller, aged nine, and Lillie Morgan-Roller, aged four.”