A61 Wakefield: Police issue arrest update after six killed in crash near Barnsley
and live on Freeview channel 276
Emergency services received reports of the collision on the A61, which happened near the village of Staincross, Barnsley, at 3:54pm on Sunday afternoon (July 21).
Shane Roller, aged 33, Shannen Morgan, aged 30, Rubie Morgan-Roller, aged nine, and Lillie Morgan-Roller, aged four, were travelling in a Ford Focus.
Christopher Barton, aged 56, and Janine Barton, aged 48, were travelling on a BMW S100 XR motorbike - all six died at the scene.
A man, arrested yesterday morning on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, has now been bailed pending further enquiries.
Police have reissued an appeal for anyone who saw a grey coloured Porsche 911 car being driven in the area around the time of the collision to come forward.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
They also want anyone who may possibly have dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage of the car and the manner it was being driven to contact them.
West Yorkshire Police can be contacted by calling 101 or via the 101LiveChat online quoting reference 1157 of 21/7. Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.