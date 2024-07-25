Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have issued an update following a crash on the A61 between Wakefield and Barnsley.

Emergency services received reports of the collision on the A61, which happened near the village of Staincross, Barnsley, at 3:54pm on Sunday afternoon (July 21).

Shane Roller, aged 33, Shannen Morgan, aged 30, Rubie Morgan-Roller, aged nine, and Lillie Morgan-Roller, aged four, were travelling in a Ford Focus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All six died at the scene. | WYP/NW

A man, arrested yesterday morning on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, has now been bailed pending further enquiries.

Police have reissued an appeal for anyone who saw a grey coloured Porsche 911 car being driven in the area around the time of the collision to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also want anyone who may possibly have dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage of the car and the manner it was being driven to contact them.