The crash, which resulted in the deaths of six people, happened on the A61 Barnsley Road and was reported shortly before 4pm on Sunday (July 21). It involved a Ford Focus car and a motorcycle.

Among those killed were a mother, father and two children, who have been named by police as Shane Roller, 33, Shannen Morgan, 30, Rubie Morgan-Roller, nine, and Lillie Morgan-Roller, four.

West Yorkshire Police said that the force was not yet in a position to name the motorcyclist and their passenger, who also died at the scene.

As an investigation continues, those with any information has been urged to call 101, quoting reference 1157 of July 21, or report via the West Yorkshire Police website

Here are 13 pictures from the scene after the road was closed between Shaw Lane and Warren Lane -

