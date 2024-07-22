A61 Wakefield: 13 pictures from the scene after six killed in horror crash near Barnsley

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 22nd Jul 2024, 18:20 BST

A police investigation is continuing at the scene of a horror crash in Wakefield, after a busy road was closed.

The crash, which resulted in the deaths of six people, happened on the A61 Barnsley Road and was reported shortly before 4pm on Sunday (July 21). It involved a Ford Focus car and a motorcycle.

Among those killed were a mother, father and two children, who have been named by police as Shane Roller, 33, Shannen Morgan, 30, Rubie Morgan-Roller, nine, and Lillie Morgan-Roller, four.

Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Leeds with our free daily newsletter

West Yorkshire Police said that the force was not yet in a position to name the motorcyclist and their passenger, who also died at the scene.

As an investigation continues, those with any information has been urged to call 101, quoting reference 1157 of July 21, or report via the West Yorkshire Police website

Here are 13 pictures from the scene after the road was closed between Shaw Lane and Warren Lane -

Pictures taken today (July 22) near a police cordon show floral tributes, as police investigate the crash on the A61 Barnsley Road.

1. Police investigate A61 crash

Pictures taken today (July 22) near a police cordon show floral tributes, as police investigate the crash on the A61 Barnsley Road. | James Hardisty

Photo Sales
The collision, which involved two vehicles, happened on the A61 Barnsley Road between Staincross in Barnsley and Newmillerdam in Wakefield.

2. Police investigate A61 crash

The collision, which involved two vehicles, happened on the A61 Barnsley Road between Staincross in Barnsley and Newmillerdam in Wakefield. | James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Emergency services received reports of the incident which involved a Ford Focus car and a motorcycle shortly before 4pm on Sunday (July 21).

3. Police investigate A61 crash

Emergency services received reports of the incident which involved a Ford Focus car and a motorcycle shortly before 4pm on Sunday (July 21). | James Hardisty

Photo Sales
The road was closed between Shaw Lane and Warren Lane, as police warned it was likely to reman inaccessible for some time as the investigation continued.

4. Police investigate A61 crash

The road was closed between Shaw Lane and Warren Lane, as police warned it was likely to reman inaccessible for some time as the investigation continued. | James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage has been urged to call 101, quoting reference 1157 of 21/7.

5. Police investigate A61 crash

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage has been urged to call 101, quoting reference 1157 of 21/7. | James Hardisty

Photo Sales
A motorcyclist and pillion passenger, one male and one female, were among those who were killed - but police have said that they are not yet in a position to name them.

6. Police investigate A61 crash

A motorcyclist and pillion passenger, one male and one female, were among those who were killed - but police have said that they are not yet in a position to name them. | James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:West Yorkshire PoliceBarnsley
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice