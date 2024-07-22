A61 Wakefield: Watch emotional press conference as tributes pour in after 6 killed in 'devastating' crash

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 22nd Jul 2024, 15:10 BST
Tributes have begun to pour in after six people, including two children, were killed in a crash near Wakefield.

Emergency services received reports of the incident which involved a Ford Focus car and a motorcycle at 3.54pm on Sunday, July 21.

The collision, which involved two vehicles, happened on the A61 Barnsley Road between Staincross in Barnsley, and Newmillerdam in Wakefield.

Speaking this afternoon, Superintendent Alan Travis of Wakefield District Police, said: “Very sadly all six people died at the scene. This is obviously a tragic incident with a devastating loss of life.

Supt Alan Travis, from West Yorkshire Police, talking to the media regarding the fatal crash.Supt Alan Travis, from West Yorkshire Police, talking to the media regarding the fatal crash.
Supt Alan Travis, from West Yorkshire Police, talking to the media regarding the fatal crash. | James Hardisty

“Specialist police officers are supporting the families and I would ask that their privacy be respected at this time.”

A motorcyclist and passenger, one male and one female, were confirmed dead at the scene, West Yorkshire Police said.

An adult male and female, and two children, who were travelling in the car, were also confirmed dead at the scene.

Tributes have been pouring in across social media following the “heartbreaking incident”.

Kirstie Wood said: “This is one the most heartbreaking things I’ve ever ever read. My condolences are with both families.”

Glenn Smith said: “My thoughts go to the family and friends effected, but also to all the emergency services who will have attended and been involved with this sad sad tragedy.”

The scene of a fatal crash where six people have been killed.The scene of a fatal crash where six people have been killed.
The scene of a fatal crash where six people have been killed. | James Hardisty

Michelle Hornby added: “This is so shocking my heart felt love goes out to the families of all involved.”

Superintendent Alan Travis paid special tribute to emergency service personnel from both West and South Yorkshire who responded to the incident.

He said: “This has also obviously been an incredibly tragic incident for the officers and emergency services who attended the scene.

“I would like to pass out my thanks to officers from West Yorkshire and South Yorkshire who supported us as well as the West and South Fire services and Yorkshire Ambulance service.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage who has not already been in contact with police is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or via the online 101LiveChat quoting reference 1157 of 21/7.

The road has been closed between Shaw Lane and Warren Lane and is to “remain closed for some time” as the police investigation continues.

