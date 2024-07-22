A61 Wakefield: First pictures from scene as six killed in horror crash near Barnsley
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The collision, which involved two vehicles, happened on the A61 Barnsley Road between Staincross in Barnsley, and Newmillerdam in Wakefield.
Here’s everything we know so far regarding the incident...
What happened?
Emergency services received reports of the incident which involved a Ford Focus car and a motorcycle at 3.54pm on Sunday, July 21.
The road has been closed between Shaw Lane and Warren Lane and is likely to remain closed for some time as the police investigation continues.
Who was killed?
A motorcyclist and pillion passenger, one male and one female, were confirmed dead at the scene, West Yorkshire Police said.
An adult male and female, and two children, one male and one female, who were travelling in the car, were also confirmed dead at the scene.
What have police said?
Superintendent Alan Travis of Wakefield District Police said: “This is an absolutely tragic incident which has resulted in the loss of six lives.
“Our thoughts go out to the families of those who have died who we are working with to provide support at this time.”
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
What should I do if I have any information?
Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage who has not already been in contact with police is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or via the online 101LiveChat quoting reference 1157 of 21/7.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.