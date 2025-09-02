People's Postcode Lottery Leeds: Celebrations as Cardigan Road, Burley named city's first September winner

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 2nd Sep 2025, 11:30 BST
A lucky street in Leeds is celebrating after being named the city’s first Postcode Lottery winner for September.

Players living on Cardigan Road, Burley, are celebrating after being named among the People’s Postcode Lottery’s daily prize winners yesterday (Monday, September 1).

The LS6 1LJ postcode was among 20 daily winners and the first in Leeds for September.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Players living on Cardigan Road, Burley, won on Monday, September 1.placeholder image
Players living on Cardigan Road, Burley, won on Monday, September 1. | Google

Winning residents have scooped £1,000 per ticket, up to a maximum of £6,000, and the winnings will soon arrive in their bank accounts.

As many as four Leeds streets won as part of last week’s draw, bringing August’s total winners to eight.

14 lucky streets were named among June and July’s winners, including three streets in one week.

Keep up to date with all the latest and breaking news in Leeds with the YEP’s new WhatsApp channel

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12.25 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1.2billion to date for charities and organisations.

Related topics:LeedsPeople's Postcode Lottery
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice