People's Postcode Lottery Leeds: Celebrations as Cardigan Road, Burley named city's first September winner
Players living on Cardigan Road, Burley, are celebrating after being named among the People’s Postcode Lottery’s daily prize winners yesterday (Monday, September 1).
The LS6 1LJ postcode was among 20 daily winners and the first in Leeds for September.
Winning residents have scooped £1,000 per ticket, up to a maximum of £6,000, and the winnings will soon arrive in their bank accounts.
As many as four Leeds streets won as part of last week’s draw, bringing August’s total winners to eight.
14 lucky streets were named among June and July’s winners, including three streets in one week.
The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12.25 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.
At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1.2billion to date for charities and organisations.