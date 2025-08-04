People's Postcode Lottery Leeds: Celebrations as lucky Gildersome street named city's first August winner
Players living on Moorland Avenue, Gildersome, are celebrating today after being named among the People’s Postcode Lottery’s daily prize winners (Monday, August 4).
The LS27 7BX was among 20 daily winners and the first in Leeds for August.
Winning residents have scooped £1,000 per ticket, up to a maximum of £6,000, and the winnings will soon arrive in their bank accounts.
As many as 14 lucky streets were named among June and July’s winners, including three streets in one week.
10 lucky streets were named among April and May’s daily winners, while nine streets were named among March’s winners.
The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12.25 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.
At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1.2billion to date for charities and organisations.
