Fantastic photos take you back to Burley in the 1950s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 23rd Apr 2025, 16:00 BST

These photo gems turn the spotlight on Burley during the 1950s.

The main image shows a group of children playing out in the community who find time to pose and smile for the camera. Other images showcase streets, shops and pubs in the heart of LS4 during a decade which also featured a visit from The Duke of Edinburgh. They are a mix from the YEP archive as well as others published courtesy of Eric Jaquier, Geoff Thorndike, West Yorkshire Archive Service and photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Burley in the 1950s

A group of children play out on Back Rosebank Grove and pose smiling for the camera while a small boy and an older girl look on with uncertainty. | Eric Jaquier Photo: Eric Jaquier

Burley in the 1950s

HRH The Duke of Edinburgh meeting officials of the church during a visit to Burley Methodist Church on Cardigan Lane in | Geoff Thorndike Photo: Geoff Thorndike

Burley in the 1950s

The Duke of Edinburgh chats with members of a drill squad formed by the 8th Leeds Company of the Boys Brigade at Burley Methodist Church in May 1958. He is pictured with company captain E. L. Peck. | YPN Photo: YPN

Burley in the 1950s

Back-to-back houses on Apsley Street in March 1959. These houses were due for demolition to make way for the redevelopment of the Hyde Park Road area. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Burley in the 1950s

Factory premises of West Riding Hosiery Ltd on Burley Road pictured in May 1953. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Burley in the 1950s

St. Ann's Lane looking towards the junction with Kirkstall Hill and Burley Road, with Burley Wood Lane going off to the right in May 1951. Thrift Stores Ltd., grocers, is just visible on the corner, partially hidden by a stone wall. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

