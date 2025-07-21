People's Postcode Lottery Leeds: Kirkstall, Roundhay and Methley residents celebrate after winning jackpot
Players on Argie Avenue, Kirkstall (LS4 2TY), Talbot Grove, Roundhay (LS8 1AB) and Ings View, Methley (LS26 9JZ) scooped up to £6,000 after their postcodes were named among the daily prize winners in the past week.
They join St Anthony's Drive, Beeston and Duffield Crescent, Sherburn in Elmet among Leeds's winning July postcodes.
The three streets were named among 20 streets nationally to win the £1,000 per ticket jackpot on July 12, 20 and 21 respectively.
The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12.25 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.
At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1.2billion to date for charities and organisations.
