People's Postcode Lottery Leeds: Pure joy as third Pudsey street wins up to £6,000 in daily jackpot

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 24th Jun 2025, 11:30 BST
A town in west Leeds is celebrating its third postcode lottery winner this month.

Players living in Priestley Drive, Pudsey, were named among today’s daily prize winners (Tuesday, June 24).

The LS28 9NQ postcode joined New Cote Cottages, Farsley and Woodhall Lane, Stanningley, as third LS28 postcode to win in June.

Players living in Priestley Drive, Pudsey, were named among today’s daily prize winners (Tuesday, June 24).placeholder image
Players living in Priestley Drive, Pudsey, were named among today’s daily prize winners (Tuesday, June 24). | Google

Residents have scooped £1,000 per ticket, up to a maximum of £6,000, and the winnings will soon arrive in their bank accounts.

Priestley Drive is the sixth LS postcode winner overall this month, alongside Middleton, Wetherby and Beeston.

10 lucky streets were named among April and May’s daily winners.

The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12.25 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1.2billion to date for charities and organisations.

