Residents of a village in Leeds are celebrating after they became the city’s eighth People’s Postcode Lottery winner in July so far.

Players on Calverley Court, Oulton have scooped £1,000 per ticket, up to a maximum of £6,000, after being named among among today’s daily prize winners (Monday, July 28).

Players on Calverley Court, Oulton have scooped £1,000 per ticket today. | Google

The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12.25 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1.2billion to date for charities and organisations.