People's Postcode Lottery Leeds: Oulton residents claim victory as city's jackpot winning hot streak continues
Players on Calverley Court, Oulton have scooped £1,000 per ticket, up to a maximum of £6,000, after being named among among today’s daily prize winners (Monday, July 28).
The LS26 8JE postcode is the city’s eighth July winner, joining streets like Tinshill Drive, Cookridge and Detroit Avenue, Austhorpe, who won as part of last week’s draw.
Six lucky LS postcodes were named among June’s daily winners, while 10 streets claimed winnings across April and May.
The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12.25 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.
