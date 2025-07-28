People's Postcode Lottery Leeds: Oulton residents claim victory as city's jackpot winning hot streak continues

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 28th Jul 2025, 15:45 BST
Residents of a village in Leeds are celebrating after they became the city’s eighth People’s Postcode Lottery winner in July so far.

Players on Calverley Court, Oulton have scooped £1,000 per ticket, up to a maximum of £6,000, after being named among among today’s daily prize winners (Monday, July 28).

The LS26 8JE postcode is the city’s eighth July winner, joining streets like Tinshill Drive, Cookridge and Detroit Avenue, Austhorpe, who won as part of last week’s draw.

Players on Calverley Court, Oulton have scooped £1,000 per ticket today.placeholder image
Players on Calverley Court, Oulton have scooped £1,000 per ticket today.

Six lucky LS postcodes were named among June’s daily winners, while 10 streets claimed winnings across April and May.

The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12.25 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1.2billion to date for charities and organisations.

