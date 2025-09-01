People's Postcode Lottery Leeds: Joy as four lucky streets win daily jackpot including Morley and Beeston

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 1st Sep 2025, 11:30 BST
Four lucky streets in Leeds have won in the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Players on Pinfold Close, Sherburn in Elmet (LS25 6LB), Linden Gardens, Beeston (LS11 6EX), Croft House Way, Morley (LS27 8UB) and Calvert Close, Kippax (LS25 7EN), have scooped up to £6,000 after their postcodes were named among the daily prize winners in the past week.

Eight postcodes across Leeds won in total during August, including Moorland Avenue, Gildersome.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The four streets were named among 20 streets nationally to win the £1,000 per ticket jackpot on August 23, 26, 28 and 30 respectively.placeholder image
The four streets were named among 20 streets nationally to win the £1,000 per ticket jackpot on August 23, 26, 28 and 30 respectively. | Google

The four streets were named among 20 streets nationally to win the £1,000 per ticket jackpot on August 23, 26, 28 and 30 respectively.

As many as 14 lucky streets were named among June and July’s winners, including three streets in one week.

Keep up to date with all the latest and breaking news in Leeds with the YEP’s new WhatsApp channel

The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12.25 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1.2billion to date for charities and organisations.

Related topics:People's Postcode LotteryLeeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice