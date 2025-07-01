People's Postcode Lottery Leeds: Beeston residents rejoice as street wins jackpot on first day of July

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 1st Jul 2025, 12:45 BST
A lucky street in south Leeds is celebrating after winning a share of the first Postcode Lottery jackpot in July.

Residents of St Anthony's Drive, Beeston, were named among today’s (Tuesday, July 1) People’s Postcode Lottery daily prize winners.

The LS11 8AB was among 20 streets nationally to win the £1,000 per ticket jackpot and up to a maximum of £6,000 altogether.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Residents of St Anthony's Drive, Beeston, were named among today’s (Tuesday, July 1) People’s Postcode Lottery daily prize winners.placeholder image
Residents of St Anthony's Drive, Beeston, were named among today’s (Tuesday, July 1) People’s Postcode Lottery daily prize winners. | Google

Six lucky LS postcodes were named among June’s daily winners, including three in Pudsey.

10 lucky streets were named among April and May’s daily winners, while mine lucky streets were named among March’s winners.

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12.25 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1.2billion to date for charities and organisations.

Related topics:LeedsBeestonPeople's Postcode Lottery

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice