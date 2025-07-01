A lucky street in south Leeds is celebrating after winning a share of the first Postcode Lottery jackpot in July.

Residents of St Anthony's Drive, Beeston, were named among today’s (Tuesday, July 1) People’s Postcode Lottery daily prize winners.

The LS11 8AB was among 20 streets nationally to win the £1,000 per ticket jackpot and up to a maximum of £6,000 altogether.

Six lucky LS postcodes were named among June’s daily winners, including three in Pudsey.

10 lucky streets were named among April and May’s daily winners, while mine lucky streets were named among March’s winners.

The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12.25 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1.2billion to date for charities and organisations.