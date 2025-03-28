Across Leeds, there’s numerous popular hotspots where people want to live, but one area that’s currently exploding in popularity is Morley, a suburb with it’s a special, unique feel.

Morley is an old mill town and as it sits on the edge of Leeds, it’s very much still its own town, and feels very much like a little enclave. Over the past few years, the area has seen a surge of young professionals and first-time-buyers move in, which has given Morley a new lease of life and helped transform the suburb.

Andrew Robinson, manager of Leeds-based estate agent Manning Stainton’s Morley branch, explains why the town is proving so popular amongst Leeds buyers right now.

An explosion of new independent bars and eateries

Andrew Robinson said: “As more young professionals have moved into Morley, its social scene has exploded and the area of Morley Bottoms is now packed full of popular independent bars and restaurants, including Oscars, Mr Inman’s, Seven Hills and Otto.

“The Morley Bottoms area has also recently been semi pedestrianised, so there’s plenty of outside spaces for people to sit and enjoy a drink. The area has a real buzz about it, and it’s a real selling point for many who consider buying in Morley. “

A bustling town centre

Mr Robinson said: “Despite being part of Leeds, Morley has an independent, village-like feel and a really strong community.

“It also boasts its own bustling town centre, complete with a wide selection of shops and a large supermarket. This means people don’t have to travel far from the area when they need things, and can instead shop local. The White Rose Shopping Centre is also very close by, as well as Birstall Retail Park, which is packed with a wide variety of shops, including Ikea and Next.”

Excellent transport networks and connectivity

Robinson explained: “Morley has its own train station, so it’s easy and quick to get into the centre of Leeds, as well as other surrounding towns and cities. It also sits very close to the motorway network, so connectivity is excellent and people who live in Morley can easily commute to Leeds, Manchester and other surrounding towns, which is a huge pull for many.”

Fantastic green spaces

Morley has some fantastic green spaces that local people love to spend time in, including Dartmouth Park and Scatcherd Park.

Mr Robinson said: “Dartmouth is a very picturesque and is much loved by families, joggers and dog walkers. It’s also surrounded by large, grand houses, which are always popular amongst buyers.

“Scatcherd Park is really popular too and boasts a playground, tennis courts and a bowling green.”

A wide range of properties available

There’s a wide range of house types to choose from in Morley, so it attracts a wide range of buyers.

Mr Robinson said: “From two-bed terraces that are popular with first time buyers and spacious three-bed semis, to larger detached houses and new build properties, there really is something for everyone.”

Great schools and sports grounds

There are some great schools in Morley, including two good high schools and several primaries, making it popular amongst young families.

Andrew added: “There’s also several popular sporting clubs and grounds, which help to foster a real sense of community. Morley Rugby Club is hugely popular and hosts a variety of different community events across the year, including Morley’s famous St. George’s Day parade.“