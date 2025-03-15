Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Pudsey and Stanningley

These photos raise a glass to the community pubs we have lost in Pudsey and Stanningley down the years.

These photos raise a glass to the community pubs we have lost in Pudsey and Stanningley down the years.

They focus on the watering holes which will be remembered by generations of drinkers in the two neighbouring LS28 postcodes. This gallery features pubs from down the decades all of which provided a warm welcome in the community before shutting their doors for good and in many cases then being demolished. Did you drink in any of these?

Enjoy these photo memories of pubs we have loved and lost in Pudsey and Stanningley. Pictured is Tommy Spurr standing in the same place as he had done for the last 72 years in October 2003 at the now-closed White Cross with landlord Colm and Sue O'Neill.

Enjoy these photo memories of pubs we have loved and lost in Pudsey and Stanningley. Pictured is Tommy Spurr standing in the same place as he had done for the last 72 years in October 2003 at the now-closed White Cross with landlord Colm and Sue O'Neill.

Regulars raised a glass as last orders were called at this much loved boozer on Town Street in Stanningley in September 2025.

Regulars raised a glass as last orders were called at this much loved boozer on Town Street in Stanningley in September 2025.

The Park on Church Lane pictured in 1979. It was originally a farmhouse built in 1734 and had a datestone over the door. It closed in 2008.

The Park on Church Lane pictured in 1979. It was originally a farmhouse built in 1734 and had a datestone over the door. It closed in 2008.

A real locals, local. which served the Waterloo estate.

A real locals, local. which served the Waterloo estate.

This Roker Lane watering hole was run Diane Bishop and husband Gary. They are pictured in November 1999. It closed in 2005.

This Roker Lane watering hole was run Diane Bishop and husband Gary. They are pictured in November 1999. It closed in 2005.

This Delph Road boozer was turned into a Leeds United themed pub in the early 2000s. It has now been converted into apartments.

This Delph Road boozer was turned into a Leeds United themed pub in the early 2000s. It has now been converted into apartments.

