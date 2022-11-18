Owen Warner’s mum has responded to allegations that her son is being bullied by Chris Moyles in the I’m A Celebrity jungle.

The Radio X DJ, 48, from Leeds, has been accused of “bullying” the Hollyoaks actor, 23, who became the brunt of many jokes after he appeared to not know anything about his celebrity campmates.

Owen’s mum Polly landed in Brisbane, Australia, on Thursday evening ahead of the first round of evictions set to take place on Friday night.

She insisted that her son is not “gullible” and will soon “rumble” the likes of Chris Moyles and other celebrities that have been feeding him lies.

Owen Warner has delighted I’m A Celebrity viewers with his lack of knowledge about his fellow celebrity campmates

Polly has defended her son, saying that he is going to take everyone he met in the jungle at “face value” after not knowing much about his campmates.

Chris Moyles has been messing with Owen as he did not recognise the former Radio One breakfast DJ, when they joined the jungle.

Chris told the soap actor that he is actually a professional dancer, with Owen believing what he was being told.

Owen Warner shocked viewers at the beginning of I’m A Celebrity with a few statements including asking Mike Tindall if his royal wife Zara was Australian.

Viewers were also amused by the young actor after he asked “Where abouts?” when introduced to A Place In The Sun presenter Scarlette Douglas.

Owen’s mum Polly told MailOnline: “I wouldn’t have called Owen gullible to be honest, but he doesn’t know anybody in there so he’s going to take everything someone says on face value straight away, but I don’t think it’ll take much for him to rumble him really – he’s not that daft.”

Viewers have taken to social media to share their opinions on Chris Moyles “bullying” the soap actor, with many expressing that the radio presenter should be taken out of camp.

It’s not the first time the radio presenter has come under fire for “bullying” in the I’m A Celebrity camp, with viewers also concerned by how Chris Moyles is treating MP Matt Hancock.

Chris Moyles had previously told Owen that he was a “three time UK World Champion dancer”

The radio presenter also claimed that he used to do acting work, saying that he was in a “musical for Andrew Lloyd Webber, darling.”

Owen Warner’s mum has spoke out regarding allegations that Chris Moyles is ‘bullying’ her son in the I’m A Celebrity jungle

Owen Warner appeared in the Bush Telegraph to address the claims and praised the “talented” Chris Moyles.

He said: "Chris is a bottomless bucket of talent. He was in a musical, [he has] acting skills, he’s a dancing world champion, he’s a saviour of radio, he was in Jesus Christ [Superstar], like, what can this geezer not do?!"

Owen has caused great entertainment to viewers at home after letting his appetite get the better of him.

The Hollyoaks actor has continued to discuss food in the camp and even admitted he wanted to do the eating trial for the chance at getting some extra food.

Owen’s mum has been shocked by her son becoming the camp chef, adding that he’s expanded on his previous two-dish repertoire.

Polly said: “I can’t believe he’s cooking and eating all of those foods – it’s fantastic.

