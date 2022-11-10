I’m A Celebrity’s Chris Moyles seemed unimpressed with Matt Hancock after the latest entry to the Australian jungle referred to him as “Greg” during a secret challenge.

The Radio X DJ, 48, looked furious as the former Health Secretary, 44, took part in an undercover mole challenge without his knowledge.

Matt Hancock and Seann Walsh entered the jungle on Wednesday night’s episode and after completing their first bushtucker trial, they were both made ‘undercover moles’. The pair were tasked with completing a series of tasks in the hopes of winning luxury items for their campmates.

One of the undercover tasks involved the MP calling radio DJ Chris Moyles “Greg” three times after first meeting him.

Chris Moyles appeared angered by Matt Hancock referring to him as ‘Greg’ during Wednesday’s episode of I’m A Celebrity (ITV)

Greg is the name of Chris Moyles’ former Radio 1 colleague Greg James, who is now the face of the radio presenter’s former breakfast show on the station.

As Matt Hancock walked around the camp, he pretended to accidentally call Chris by the wrong name, which resulted in the Radio X DJ looking furious.

The mission continued and the MP continued to call the radio presenter “Greg” as they collected firewood together, which Chris Moyles then retaliated by referring to Matt Hancock as “Nick”.

After the second time Matt called Chris Moyles by the wrong name, the breakfast show presenter replied: “the balls on you Nick.”

Later in an interview with Matt Hancock and Seann Walsh, the former Health Secretary said: “He wasn’t very happy was he?”

The comedian, 36, replied: “he was not pleased”.

Seann Walsh admitted he “had to look away” as Matt Hancock followed up with an impression of the radio presenter appearing unhappy with the comments.

Matt Hancock entered the jungle to a mixed response from his fellow celebrity campmates, many of which were not impressed to see the MP in the jungle.

The public seemed shocked at the decision to let the former Health Secretary compete in this years reality show and many took to social media to share their opinions on the controversial campmate.

Entering the camp, Matt Hancock faced many confused campmates and an intense grilling from his fellow celebrities about why he had left his constituents for the show.

The MP for West Suffolk appeared to be caught off guard when TV presenter Scarlette Douglas asked him about his intentions for joining the camp.

Matt Hancock’s enterance into the I’m A Celebrity jungle has been considered a controversial decision

Matt Hancock appeared flustered as he said: “Politicians are known, and me in particular, for like being very...in a very sort of strict way of being. Which is just not actually how we are. I’m more human than that.”

His reasoning for his I’m A Celebrity appearance was dismissed by former England Rugby player Mike Tindall, who said:“When he opened his mouth when he was asked why did he come here, all I heard was bulls***, bulls***, bulls***”.

Chris Moyles also appeared shocked by Matt Hancock’s appearance when he said: “Oh my god, two new people have arrived. One of them is Seann Walsh and the other one … I’ve got to go back and double check.”