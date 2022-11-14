Fans of I’m A Celebrity have taken to social media to issue a warning to Chris Moyles after he laughed at Matt Hancock being bitten by a scorpion in the camp.

The radio DJ, 48, from Leeds and pop singer Boy George, 61, both came under fire from viewers after Matt Hancock, 44, was voted leader of his campmates.

During Sunday night’s programme Ant and Dec announced the leader of the camp, also mocking the MP by pulling out a fresh lettuce.

The pair joked: "A Tory leader has been announced. There’s only one thing to do", as they proceeded to pull out a lettuce and continued: "we’ll see which one lasts longer!"

Chris Moyles was then seen talking behind the camp leader’s back about the situation, which annoyed viewers on social media.

Fans of the show branded the Radio X DJ a ‘bully’ with others calling for him to be put up for the next bushtucker trial instead of Matt Hancock.

Comments on social media also suggested that Chris Moyles ‘smug attitude’ is annoying viewers and he should be the first to leave camp.

The radio presenter was given the task of announcing the camp leader for 2022 and he joked by putting on a Geordie accent as he said: ‘Celebrities the public have been voting on who will be the first leader of the camp.”

Fans of I’m A Celebrity have accused Chris Moyles of ‘bullying’ Matt Hancock

After Matt Hancock was elected leader of the camp, many of the campmates appeared to be shocked by the decision, with Boy George and Chris Moyles looking on in disbelief.

The MP then set out his rules for the camp, read out by journalist Charlene White, which were interrupted by former Lioness footballer Jill Scott who asked: “Just to be clear, are these guidelines or rules?”

Many of the campmates had a giggle at Jill’s outburst after they grumbled through the rules that suggested Matt Hancock and Charlene White were exempt from chores.

The reaction by viewers on how Chris Moyles has treated Matt Hancock in the jungle comes just days after the radio presenter called out the MP for his reasons for joining I’m A Celebrity.

On Friday (November 11), the celebrities questioned Matt Hancock on why the MP was actually in the jungle.

Chris Moyles asked the MP whether he had been fined for breaking his own Covid lockdown rules, to which Matt replied with: “No, I did not.”

Charlene White then said to the former Conservative whip:"Matt, you were socialising with someone outside of your household," to which he told her "I didn’t break any laws, it was guidance. But the problem was it was my guidance. It was a mistake because I fell in love with somebody. That’s why I apologised for it."

The ITV journalist then told Matt Hancock about her own experiences with Covid and how she lost her aunt during the first wave, echoing the voice of many as she said: “I get that you fell in love but sorry, for a lot of families like mine, doesn’t really cut it.”

Matt Hancock has sparked controversy entering the I’m A Celebrity camp whilst parliament is still sitting

After the conversation progressed, Chris Moyles added: “We were liking you on the telly on the briefings, you were very articulate and human and I think that’s why a lot of people felt let down.”

Matt then revealed to the celebrities that “what i’m really looking for is a bit of forgiveness” which resulted in Charlane giving him a hug.

But later in the day, Chris spoke to the Bush Telegraph where he said: "Honestly the way I feel now is he’s pulled the mask slightly off his chin a little bit, but I still think he’s not telling us the full truth.

Chris then later spoke to television presenter Scarlette, where he said:"It was when he asked for forgiveness. I wanted to say ‘forgiveness for what, Matt? What are you sorry for, being caught or having an affair, making bad decisions or lying? If you’re going to be real then be real. I don’t think he’s being real and it’s bugging me."

