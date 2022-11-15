Chris Moyles’ long term girlfriend Tiffany Austin has shared she is heading to Australia ahead of the first I’m A Celebrity camp evictions.

The Radio X breakfast presenter, 48, from Leeds, has been with his girlfriend since 2015, but the couple have chosen to keep their lives very private.

It has been reported that I’m A Celebrity evictions will begin on Friday November 18, with family members making their way down under in preparation.

Tiffany Austin is rarely seen with her boyfriend, but the music manager works closely with Chris’ fellow celebrity camp mate Boy George.

She took to Instagram with a fun photo of her in a face mask as she began the 24 hour journey from London to Australia.

The photo caption read: “Next stop Singapore. Face mask on. Chris Moyles, Boy George I’m coming for ya!”

Tiffany previously lived in LA before she began dating the radio presenter back in 2015, where she then moved to London to be closer to Chris.

When their relationship first made headlines, a source told The Sun: ‘They have been going out for at least a year and a half but have done well to keep it on the down low.

‘They are both very laid back, so neither has made a big song or dance about it or splashed soppy pics across social media. Though they do make a great couple and are already getting serious.

‘Tiff moved from Los Angeles to live in London towards the end of last year, which is a huge step. But it means they will be able to spend a lot more time together. They are both really happy.’

Tiffany also took to her Instagram following the news that Chris Moyles and Boy George would take part in Tuesday (November 15) nights bushtucker trials.

Sharing a picture of both celebrities, Tiffany said: “So excited to see my 2 boys in a trial tonight …. Finally”

The music manager also shared a personal message of support to her radio presenter boyfriend as he entered the jungle last week.

Posting on social media, she said: “I don’t often post on here and rarely about my personal life, but I am so very proud of this guy. The kindest, most caring, thoughtful and funny man that I am blessed to have in my life. I’m looking forward to you making everyone belly laugh, every night. Good luck baby. You’ve got this”

Tiffany Austin is Chris Moyles’ first serious girlfriend since dating television producer Sophie Waite between 2002 and 2010.

After the couple broke up, Chris was then linked to Spice Girl Mel C, as well as television presenter Ana Boulter.

Chris and Tiffany have been dating since 2015, with the music manager moving from LA to London to be closer to the radio presenter

Chris Moyles has been a controversial camp mate with some viewers accusing him of ‘bullying’ behaviour towards Matt Hancock and Owen Warner.

Others have praised the radio presenter for speaking openly about his thoughts on the former health secretary making his appearance in the jungle.

With I’m A Celebrity evictions looming, viewers are left unsure on who will continue their stay in the jungle.

Matt Hancock appears as one of the favourites for an early exit after being voted for every bushtucker trial apart from Tuesday nights.

