Chris Moyles won just one star during I’m A Celebrity’s ‘Boiling Point’ Bushtucker trial on Wednesday (November 17) night.

The Radio X presenter, 48, from Leeds, faced his fear of confined spaces as he attempted to crawl through a series of pipes to win stars.

It was not an easy challenge for Chris, who appeared nervous before even entering the trail, telling the shows hosts Ant and Dec: “I’m s*****g myself”.

Fear played a huge part in the radio presenter’s ability to complete the challenge as viewers watched him drop his bag, containing the spanners he needed and the stars themselves.

Chris Moyles has failed his second bushtucker trail in a row, winning just one star for the I’m A Celebrity camp

In the last few moments of the challenge Chris Moyles went to retrieve the stars he had collected, but unfortunately only managed to find one.

In I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! the stars collected during Bushtucker trials count towards meals for the camp on top of the usual rice and beans ration.

On Tuesday night, Boy George, Chris Moyles and Babatunde Aleshe managed to only collect three stars for the camp during the Angel of Agony trial.

After learning he would face yet another bushtucker trial, radio presenter Chris shared that he was nervous about the experience.

Chris said: “As much as all the campmates go, ‘just try your best it will be fine, don’t worry about it’, underneath it, they’re going, ‘come back with at least more than yesterday’

“I just want to disappear. Three stars yesterday... I would love to come back with 11, but I don’t know what it is, so I don’t know how brave I’m going to be. I’ll try my best.”

Pop singer Boy George told the Bush Telegraph: “Fear creates more fear. We all understand that, but in the moment you panic. I really want him to do it because I think it will be really good for his self-esteem.”

The radio presenter appeared terrified before the trial, with Ant saying: “He’s got tears in his eyes.”

After explaining the rules of Boiling Point, Ant explained to the radio presenter: “This is a Bushtucker trial, so the chances are you’re not going to be alone down there.”

A nervous Chris then responded with: “When you say down there… I should have done panto. Why is it enclosed spaces guys?”

Once the radio presenter had been released from the trial, Dec explained that only stars that were in Chris’ bag at the end of the trial would count.

Chris protested the rules but the presenting duo then asked him to count out his stars, which saw him throw just one star on the ground.

An emotional Chris said: “I can’t go back to camp.

“They’ll all say really nice things and every single one of them will be lying… I think I’m going to go back and tell them I got none.”

Chris Moyles’ girlfriend Tiffany Austin has shared that she feels ‘worried’ at the thought of her boyfriend participating in bushtucker trails

Chris Moyles returned to camp and told his fellow celebrities: “It’s really not good news and I’m really sorry. This is so awkward. I didn’t and I’m not joking, I got one star. To make it worse I got two and it fell out of my bag.”

The low blow for the radio presenter comes just a day after his girlfriend Tiffany Austin told The Sun that she was worried about him doing Bushtucker trials.

Tiffany said: “It is part of the experience of doing the show, but I am worried about him, obviously, but it is part of being on the show he has to experience that.